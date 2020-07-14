10 bird courses according to UW students

With the fall semester approaching, many students are set to finalize their course selections. Imprint has compiled a list of what UW students said were the ultimate bird courses. Information on the courses supplied by UW Flow.

FR 151: Basic French 1

Liked: 78 per cent

Easy: 85 per cent

Useful: 76 per cent

A basic introductory French language course . The course teaches the fundamentals of the language such as grammar and basic speaking skills. Students responded saying that the course was straightforward and useful, especially if you want to continue studying the language.

MUSIC 140: Popular Music and Culture

Liked: 93 per cent

Easy: 85 per cent

Useful: 58 per cent

An easy and straightforward course about the development of 20th century popular music. This course focuses on topics like style, form, social, commercial, and technological aspects of popular music. Student reviews highly recommend the course, especially for the interesting content and straightforward material.

CS 100: Intro to Computing Through Applications

Liked: 65 per cent

Easy: 83 per cent

Useful: 68 per cent

This course teaches the basics in computer science, specifically working with spreadsheets, manipulating, and visualizing numeric or textual information. The course also introduces concepts of the internet, world wide web, HTML, and XML. Student reviews praise the useful content learned as well as the comprehensible material.

HRM 200: Basic Human Resources

Liked: 57per cent

Easy: 83 per cent

Useful: 50 per cent

This course examines the major areas of human resources administration ,including recruiting, salary administration, labour relations, employee relations, and labour laws. Students say that the course is extremely straightforward and easy to understand.

CLAS 104: Classical Mythology

Liked: 83 per cent

Easy: 91 per cent

Useful: 25 per cent

An introductory course on the study of Greco-Roman mythology and legends. The course delves into topics of the Olympian gods and the figure of the hero. Students praise the easy and relaxed nature of the course, as well as the interesting content and material.

GEOG 101: Human Geographies: People, Space & Change

Liked: 75 per cent

Easy: 93 per cent

Useful: 61 per cent

An introductory course on human geography, focusing on key subfields such as population change, the rise of cities, social inequalities, and economic forms. The course examines relations both in large and small populations and groups. Students say that the course is easy to follow and interesting to learn.

SOCWK 120R: Intro to Social Work

Liked: 62 per cent

Easy: 84 per cent

Useful: 84 per cent

An introductory course about social work. It introduces a basic understanding on topics about principles and purposes, the history of the profession, as well as examining methods of practice. Students report that the course is engaging, interesting, and easy to understand.

ANTH 100: Intro to Anthropology

Liked: 71 per cent

Easy: 72 per cent

Useful: 59 per cent

This course is an introductory course about anthropology, focusing on what it is to be human and examining how humanity is manifested in its diverse cultures and societies. Student reviews state that the course is interesting, engaging, and based on memorization.

AHS 107: Sociology of Activity, Health & Wellbeing

Liked: 31 per cent

Easy: 93 per cent

Useful: 24 per cent

The course focuses on the social and cultural factors that influence leisure, activity, health, and wellbeing in different populations and demographics. The course consists of lecture and tutorial components. Students reported that the course was easy, fun, and straightforward.

SDS 150: Lifespan Processes