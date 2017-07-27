On July 27, University of Waterloo reported a student death taking place in the Mackenzie King Village (MKV) residence on campus.

The UW press release also stated that the school is working with local police. They will release details as the family is contacted.

So far, the circumstances of the death and the identity of the student have not been released.

Today was also the first day that the UW Mental Health committees met on campus. These committees were promised by President Hamdullahpur set into motion after the two student deaths in the Winter 2017 term.

This report came days after posts of a 4th psychologist allegedly quitting from councilling services. There are also students posting on Reddit that there is currently a six month wait time for an appointment at councilling services.

We will be working on extensive coverage of what is happening on campus as more details become available. Our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends at this time.

If you need support, we encourage you to reach out to the Counselling Services team at 519-888-4567 ext. 32655 or the postsecondary student helpline, Good2Talk, which is available 24/7 at 1-866-925-5454.