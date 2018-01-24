upcoming events

January 2018

“Savour in Stratford” — Stratford Chocolate Trail ; Railway Century Exhibition ; Duffy Dent – A Soldiers Art and more! Discover Stratford at www.visitstratford.com.

Gamelan — join the World Music Ensemble or Community Gamelan. For more information uwaterloo.ca/music/ensembles.

For all of UpTown Waterloo January activities visit www.uptownwaterloobia.com.

Wednesday, January 24

KW Chamber Music Society presents “Lucia Luque, violin and Mauro Bertoli, piano” at 8 p.m. at 57 Young Street, W., Waterloo. For more info 519-886-1673 or www.TicketScene.ca/kwcms or UW Box Office, Humanities Theatre.

Monday, February 5

KW Chamber Music Society presents “Brahms, Schumann, Mahler – Ensemble Made in Canada” at 8 p.m. at 57 Young Street, W., Waterloo. For more info 519-886-1673 or www.TicketScene.ca/kwcms or UW Box Office, Humanities Theatre.

Wednesday, February 7

P4E Job Fair — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — make connections now! Meet with 170+ employers at the largest fair of its kind in the country! Manulife Sportsplex, RIM Park (free bus ride from Ring Road at Humanities Theatre). For more info www.partners4employment.ca.

Music Noon Hour Concert — “Still And Again” performed by Ben Bolt-Martin, cello at 12:30 p.m., Conrad Grebel Chapel. For more info uwaterloo.ca/music.

Wednesday, February 14

Music Noon Hour Concert — “Heart’s Ease” performed by Cardinal Consort of Viols at 12:30 p.m., Conrad Grebel Chapel. For more info uwaterloo.ca/music.

Saturday, March 3

Kitchener Comic Con 2018 — 11 a.m. until Sunday, March 4 at 4 p.m., at Kitchener City Hall, 200 King Street, W. Join us for an award-winning event that celebrates the wonderfulness of all things that are comic book related. For more info www.kitchenercomiccon.com or info@kitchenercomiccon.com.

Friday, March 9

Austrian Sounds of Spring — an evening with Elena Denisova, violin and Alexei Kornienko, piano, at Conrad Grebel Chapel. Free admission ; receiption to follow. For more info music@uwaterloo.ca.

announcements

Congrats and thank you UW — for your participation in 2017 Poppy Campaign that raised $4,379.50 for the veteran community.

Do you know an excellent instructor and/or teaching assistant? Recognize him/her with a teaching award!

Tips on writing a persuasive nomination letter can be found in Trevor Holmes’ blog entry ‘How to Write an Effective Nomination Letter’ at http://cte-blog.uwaterloo.ca/?p=9.

Distinguished Teacher Awards are given in recognition of a continued record of excellence in teaching at the University of Waterloo. The nomination deadline is Friday, February 2, 2018. Learn more at: http://uwaterloo.ca/cte/awards/dta.

Amit & Meena Chakma Awards for Exceptional Teaching by a Student are given in recognition of excellence in teaching by students registered at the University of Waterloo. The nomination deadline is Friday, February 9, 2018. Learn more at: http://uwaterloo.ca/cte/chakma.

help needed

NOT JUST TOURISTS — We are a humanitarian organization that pack medical supplies and bring them to developing countries. We are in need of volunteers, donors & travelers. For more information, please visit our FB: NJT Waterloo!

ongoing

TUESDAYS

GROOVE classes January 16 to April 3, Carl Pollock Hall, room 3604 from 12:05 to 12:55 p.m. For more info groovewithcindy@gmail.com or cindy@uwaterloo.ca.

workshops

UW Career Action Workshops ; sign up is required ; strobe.uwaterloo.ca.

Wednesday, January 24

Professional School Interviws (Standard) — 5:30 to 7 p.m., TC 1208. Note: there is a prerequisite for this workshop. Please see chart on website for details.

Friday, January 26

Career Interest Assessment (Strong Interest Inventory) — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TC 1112. NOTE: There is a student materials charge of $10 payable at the Centre for Career Action prior to the session. Once you have registered and paid, you will be given information on how to complete the Strong Interest Inventory online. The assessment must be completed at least two (2) business days prior to the workshop.

Tuesday, January 30

Ace Your Interview — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., TC 1214.

Thursday, February 1

Exploring Your Personality Type (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator) Part I — 1:30 to 3:30 pm., TC 1112. NOTE: There is a student materials charge of $10 payable at the Centre for Career Action prior to the session. Once you have registered and paid, you will be given information on how to complete the MBTI assessment online. The assessment must be completed at least 2 business days prior to the workshop.

Monday, February 5

Master Your Job Search — 1:30 to 3 p.m., TC 1208. NOTE: There is a prerequisite for this workshop. Please see website chart for details.