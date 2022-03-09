5 Warrior teams heading to the playoffs; Women’s hockey clinches first place.

Five Warriors teams have so far clinched a spot in their respective post-seasons. Both men’s and women’s volleyball and hockey have qualified for the playoffs as well as the women’s basketball team.

The women’s volleyball team is 4th in the East while the men’s team is 5th. In basketball, the women’s team is 4th while the men are 7th and out of a playoff spot. The men’s hockey team is 3rd in the Far East division.

The women’s hockey team finished in first place in the West with a record of 12-1-1-1. Their two losses came at an away game against Western all the way back at the end of November, and at home to Brock on Feb. 22.

“We’ve never finished first in our program… We got a really good team, and we’re just happy for them. We enjoyed it on Sunday, and now we just got to focus on our Saturday game here,” said Shaun Reagan, Head Coach of the Warriors women’s hockey team.

The team wrapped up their season with a 4-3 OT win over Brock at the CIF Arena. The win came thanks to goals from Megan Fergusson, Madison Pritchard, Elizabeth Lenardon and Trisha Cho with the OT winning goal.

The game also brought a special moment for Warriors goalkeeper Loghan Hennes as she played her first game and notched her first win in her four years with the Warriors. Hennes came on at the end of the first period after starting goalkeeper Mikayla Schnarr was injured and taken off as a precaution.

“Logan stepped in and got the win with the second and third-period efforts and overtime. So we’re really happy for her. It was her senior game and the girls were pumped and played well in front of her and she made some key saves for us,” Reagan said.

The women’s hockey team now has a home game against either Western or Windsor on Saturday.

“We’re just really excited about hosting at home. Generally, we play a two out of three series without the COVID stuff happening but it’s just one game so we’re not used to that. So we’re gonna have to come out on Saturday and play our best for sure,” Reagan said.