A breakdown of events at the 2021 Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest

The 53rd annual Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is back and will be taking place over the course of three weekends starting Sept. 24. This is Canada’s largest Bavarian Festival and while some events will be virtual, there are still plenty of outdoor activities to participate in. It’s a great opportunity to learn more about the German traditions of the original Oktoberfest in Munich.

In past years, this event has seen an economic benefit of more than $22 million from the nine-day festival. The president of Bingemans — a recreational centre that is involved in hosting this year’s Oktoberfest — Mark Bingeman told CBC News: “It’s not our traditional Kool Haus with the large tents and that sort of experience, certainly through COVID and the challenges it’s had we all need to be working together to bring that tourism back.”

This year, some events include:

Micro-Festhallen: Sept. 24 & Oct. 11

Venues all around Waterloo will be hosting live Oktoberfest entertainment as well as Oktoberfest food specials and beer pairings. Some local bars include Morty’s, Waterloo Brewing and Bobby O’Briens.

WunderWagon: Sept. 24 & Oct. 11

For the first time ever, Oktoberfest will be cruising down neighbourhoods where there will be the best local bands and entertainers performing on a 14-foot mobile stage. Most WunderWagon shows will be a surprise so check out their Facebook and Instagram channels to stay in the loop and enjoy some classic and current favourites.

Kool Haus Bingemans: Sept. 24, 25 & Oct. 1, 2

Bingemans will be hosting outdoor Oktoberfest events including live entertainment, traditional food and the most popular local and German beers.

Oktoberfest at the Alpine Club: Sept. 24, 25 & Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9

Visit the Alpine Club to get all your favourite Oktoberfest foods including sausage, cabbage rolls, pig tail and schnitzel — only open for three weekends!

Community members can also watch the opening ceremonies streamed live on Sept. 24 at noon and the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcasting live on CTV News Kitchener on Oct. 11.

While this event is a great opportunity to enjoy a popular German festival, the Onkel Hans Food Drive is an important part of Oktoberfest and welcomes any donations from community members.