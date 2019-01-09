A look back at the fantastic football season

by Syed Naqvi

This has been a remarkable season for the Warriors’ Football Team.

Not only did the Warriors manage to book a place in the play-offs for the first time in fifteen years, but also the individual brilliance that was showcased by their stars speaks volumes about the recruitment policy of UW.

In addition to Tre Ford and Jack Hinsperger winning OUA MVP and Rookie of the year awards respectively, Tyler Ternowski, Gordon Lam and Jesse Gibbon earned the title of U Sports All-Canadians.

And the honours did not just stop there as seven, Warriors were named the OUA Football All-Stars.

Ford led this prestigious line-up as he had perhaps one of the best individual seasons in Warriors’ Football history.

As the quarterback he was the focal point of the team and he did not let anyone down as he led the conference in touchdowns, completion percentage and yards. And he did not just decimate opposition with his precise passing, but he also ranked sixth in the league for covering 80 yards per game, whilst rushing.

Ternowski and Lam who joined Ford in this list were also lethal when Warriors were on the offensive. This flair and magic in the attack, for the Warriors, was protected by a solid defensive line-up, as Gibson, Ben Koczwara and Kyle Boismier joined their fellow Warriors in the all-star selection.

Compeleting this list of All-Stars is none other than Ford’s twin brother, Tyrell, who also built upon his excellent maiden season to help the Warriors to an off-season berth.

To top it all off, the terrific trio of Hinsperger, Daeshaun Jupiter-Deane and Andy Melo also received much-deserved recognition as they made it to OUA Football All-Rookies. All in all the Warriors fans had to wait for a long time before they could see their team receiving abundant recognition

However, whilst awards are very tangible proof of the team’s achievements this season, it is the behind-the-scenes and the intangibles that are real achievements for the Warriors this season.

With Warriors aggressively pursuing all of the potential superstars as is evident by their acquisition of Cameron Bulai, Tyson Hergott and other potential superstars, the future for the Warriors looks very bright.

This season they made it to the play-offs, who knows if in the next few years the Warriors might become the home of a host of championships.