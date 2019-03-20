Canadian students are getting increasingly involved in financially beneficial relationships to fund their education. SeekingArrangement, an online dating site for sugar babies, reported that more than 300,000 students in Canada use this site to help pay their tuition.

About 204 University of Waterloo students signed up for the site in 2018, giving the school the third highest number of new sign-ups. The University of Toronto and York University had 362 and 329, respectively.

“Sugar baby students in Canada receive an average monthly allowance of $2,925, which is double the amount that could be earned working a part-time job at the national minimum wage,” the company said in a report.

Users have the option to be a sugar baby or sugar daddy/mommy.

The site offers perks to students who sign up with university email addresses. Users are encouraged to use usernames instead of their real names and are given the option to upload their photos.

Both types of users (sugar babies and sugar daddies/mommies) are asked for their location to connect to people who are close by, as well as characteristics like their height, body type, education level, and ethnicity. The site also asks users what they are looking for in a relationship by giving them options like luxury lifestyle, emotional connection, flexible schedule, and smoking and drinking behaviours. In addition to this, sugar daddies/mommies are asked to provide information about their net worth and annual income.

Founded in 2006, the site now has 20 million users from all over the world, and is only open to those who are above the age of 18.