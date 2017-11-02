A talk with Katie Bickle-Ferth

Photo taken by Dilveer Virk

Waterloo Warriors track and field team has much praise for their coach Katie Bickle-Ferth, who has been with the team for 14 years.

Bickle-Ferth is a University of Waterloo alumna, and competed in the track and field team during the five years of her undergrad. Before becoming the head coach in 2016, Bickle-Ferth started off as a team manager and assisted in sprints and relays since 2008.

When it comes to the UW track and field team, Bickle-Ferth wants to see the program to grow into a funded full-time program and see her team become gold medalists.

“Since we are one of the smaller teams in USports, I want to see as much success as possible and to be competitive with the funded paid programs,” said Bickle-Ferth.

As a former track and field varsity athlete, Bickle-Ferth understands the struggles and experience of being a varsity athlete. Bickle-Ferth wants to “see the motivation in them and I want them to be confident as athletes and compete with the best out there.”

Bickle-Ferth hopes the team “learns and understand why we do what we do,” as well as remember her advice, trust the program, and have confidence going into the competition.

