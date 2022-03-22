Acid & Salt Salad Topping

This week will be packed with acid, salt and a fresh flavour. What is it? A simple topping that can go on salads, pasta and I might even go as far as to say on a piece of bread (like bruschetta). You can also have it as a dip with some chips — really anything goes with this topping!

Ingredients

½ cup of olives

1 cup of cherry tomatoes

½ cup of feta

2-3 anchovies (size varies — should equate to less than ¼ cup once melted in a pan)

½ of a red onion (size varies — should equate to about ½ cup once thinly sliced)

approx. ⅓ cup of balsamic vinegar ( I recommended going with your intuition according to how many anchovies you used — the ratio should be 2 tbsp of vinegar to 1 tbsp of melted anchovy oil)

Optional: dried red pepper flakes

Instructions

Begin by melting your anchovies in a pan on medium-low heat (this should take less than two minutes). Combine the melted anchovy oil with balsamic vinegar — this will be the mixture you can drizzle on your topping or meal of choice.

Thinly slice your onions and either finely or roughly chop your olives, depending on your preference. Keep the cherry tomatoes whole. Combine your feta, onions and olives in a bowl and serve.

See? Easy and simple! This is a quick topping to prepare if you are struggling to find something to go with a bland carb or salad. The topping provides an acidic and savoury kick, giving flavour to every bite. And to be honest, sometimes I just eat it as it is with some chickpeas and cucumbers thrown in there. So, try this topping the next time you crave something light and fresh!