Amber Alert Called Off After Toddlers Been Found

On Sept. 28, 2020, around 6:30 p.m., The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) received reports of a disturbance call involving weapons in the River Road E. and Kinzie Avenue area.

Upon their arrival, they found two men stabbed. The men were taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. They were later charged with assault with a weapon in connection to the stabbing.

At the same time, the police were informed that two young girls, a three-year-old and a one-year-old, were kidnapped by a woman and a man in the same area.

For the children’s safety, an Amber Alert was issued at 11:30 p.m.. The toddlers were found and the alert was quickly dismissed thanks to the public aiding the police.

The woman was arrested and charged for kidnapping, but the man escaped. The police are still investigating this case and searching for his whereabouts.

Andre Johnson, a public information officer, confirmed, “[The] police are actively searching for one additional adult male concerning the assault and abduction. It was a result of the Amber Alert that led to the safe location of the children.” He continued, “[The] police would like to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation and aiding Police in locating the two children safely.”

It is still unknown where the man has gone or what his plans are, but Johnson asked anyone to contact WRSP or Crime Stoppers if they have any information regarding this investigation. Imprint will let students know if there are further updates regarding the man or other details about the case. Hopefully, the children in the K-W area will be safe from harm.

If you have any information, please contact the police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Update: The kids have now been located.