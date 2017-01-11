Anticipating games in 2017

Welcome to the year 2017. While some might say that 2016 was terrible, both in real life and in the games industry, that doesn’t mean 2017 will be worse. Here are some games you can look forward to in 2017.

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Mass Effect is the premier sci-fi roleplaying game, and I say this not just because every gamer friend I know have been addicted to the Mass Effect series, nor that Mass Effect 2 is currently free on Origin, EA’s online video game platform. Mass Effect: Andromeda, a new adventure set in the Mass Effect universe, will follow the Ryder siblings on their journey to the Andromeda galaxy. It may not be the story of Commander Shepard, but it will definitely be action-packed and fun.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

As a Zelda fan, I can’t wait to play an open-world Zelda game. Breath of the Wild is said to have a larger breadth than any Zelda game before it, just like the pun in the title of the game. In addition to the WiiU, it is also going to be out on the Nintendo Switch, which by itself is exciting considering you can take this gigantic game wherever you want.

Persona 5

If you’ve never played a Japanese RPG, I recommend the Persona series. In Persona 5 you play a high school student by day, attending classes, and a group of phantom thieves with the goal of stealing the rotten hearts of adults by night. Despite being delayed for so long, it looks to expand on the mechanics of Persona, from dungeons to demon interactions.

Pyre

While it may be another action RPG with beautiful artwork and soundtrack just like Bastion and Transistor before it, Pyre plays like a fantasy soccer game. Basically, you lead three exiles through a purgatorial realm, completing rites in hopes of leaving. Words don’t do Pyre justice, so I recommend you watch the trailer and see for yourself.

Horizon Zero Dawn

We might as well name 2017 as the year of great RPGs. Horizon Zero Dawn is another RPG but with an epic story of a post-post-apocalyptic world in which you play a hunter and hunt robotic dinosaurs. Also, the main character is female, which may mean nothing to you but it makes me happy.

These five games are just a small fraction of everything that’s going to be released in 2017. In the next 12 months, many games being released have so much info on them, while others remain mysteries. All in all, 2017 is going to be an exciting year. Are you ready?