With the greyish-blue and wind-stinging winters, we all crave a hot beverage to wrap our hands around. This apple ginger syrup goes perfectly with black tea. The apple provides freshness and sweetness, while the ginger gives it a kick of spice and warmth.

Tools

A pot

A spatula or spoon

Optional: grater



Ingredients

1 ½ cup of diced apples (keep them small)

⅓ -½ cup of thin ginger shredded (depending on the desired amount)

⅓ cup of brown sugar

⅓ cup of honey

½ tsp of lemon juice

Instructions

Dice the apples into small cubes. Peel and thinly slice the ginger into shreds. You may also use a Microplane to shred the ginger as an alternative, just make sure to get rid of all the ginger fibres that may have clumped up.

In a pot, combine the apples, ginger, brown sugar and honey. Let the mixture sit for about 1-2 hours for the sugar to draw out the moisture. Afterwards, cook the mixture at medium-low heat for about 15-20 minutes or until the mixture slightly thickens into a syrup. Make sure to constantly stir to avoid burning the syrup. The consistency should be a medium thickness (more on the liquid side). If too thick, add some water and continue stirring. Once the appropriate consistency has been achieved, let the syrup completely cool down and store in a jar. The syrup can be stored for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

With the winter term starting, we are slowly easing back into work mode. For some of us, it may take some time to adjust to our new routines whether it is a co-op job or new courses. However, this recipe is a friendly reminder that despite studying hard, you should also give yourself moments to lay back and relax. Try making this recipe or curl up with your warm beverage of choice, and cozy up with a book, movie, or show. I hope you enjoy these little small pleasures as much as I do because these little things do add up to make your winter term more memorable and fun. Good luck with the winter term!