Avoiding the Freshman Fifteen

With newfound independence comes the risk of succumbing to “Freshman Fifteen,” or substantial weight gain. Here are a couple of tips you can incorporate into your lives that may save you from gaining a pound or two.

Make healthy food choices. In your first year, you often have little influence over the ingredients that go into your food. However, even on a meal plan, there are tons of options that are good for you. No matter how hard it is, instead of going for pizza the third night in a row, have the salad (or, if you like compromise, have a salad on the side of your pizza!).

Drink your coffee or tea black. Pulling all-nighters may be inevitable, so in order to stay awake during your classes the day after, you’re going to turn to caffeine. By cutting sugar and cream from your coffee or tea, you’ll be saving yourself from consuming tons of empty calories. If black coffee sounds awful to you, start by cutting it out slowly, and soon enough, you won’t even taste a difference!

Go to the gym. As a UW student, you get free access to the CIF and PAC. Take advantage of not needing to pay for a gym membership! If you get into the habit of going to the gym early on while away at university, it’ll likely stick with you throughout the next four years.

Join a sports team. If you don’t enjoy running on the treadmill or lifting weights, join a sports team on campus! UW offers tons of options, so you’re bound to find something you’d enjoy! Even if varsity sports aren’t for you, intramural leagues run all year long – beginners welcome!

Go to bed at a reasonable time. Studies have shown that good sleeping patterns and habits lead to overall better health. Not to mention that if you’re up all night, you’re much more likely to snack on junk food when you get hungry.