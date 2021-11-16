There comes a point in the year where the mornings are too dark and cozy, and if you are like me, you will turn your alarm off and lie there tricking yourself into thinking you’re about to get up. In reality, you will fall back to sleep — but hey, it’s the effort that counts. So, to motivate yourself out of bed, I introduce to you the cure: banana, anything pancakes. The base batter is banana and the rest is your choice, so choose your adventure and include any flavours that will get you looking forward to the hazy mornings. If you are a waffle person, I sincerely apologize because this recipe may not be for you. Maybe another day.

Here are some recommendations for flavours you can combine with this banana recipe:

Strawberries

Blueberries

Cinnamon

Nut butter eg; almond, pecan, peanut (or use the coffee nut butter from the previous recipe to make banoffee flavour!)

Chocolate

Coconut shreds

Ingredients: (yields 2-3 pancakes)

*measurements can vary depending on the size of your banana and eggs

1 large banana

1 medium-sized egg

2 tbsp of honey, maple syrup or brown sugar

½ tbsp of coconut oil for cooking (per pancake)

A small pinch of salt

¾ cup of oat flour or flour of your choice

*To make oat flour, simply blend oats in a blender

Optional ingredients:

Chia seeds

Flaxseeds

Instructions:

Mash your banana and combine it with egg, salt, sweetener and flour. Optionally, you can add chia seeds or flaxseeds for extra fibre and fat. The right consistency will resist your mixing tool a little when smoothing the surface of the batter. If the consistency is too thick (too resistant), add about 1-3 tbsp of the milk of your choice. If consistency is too runny (not resistant), add more flour. After the batter has been mixed, fold in the toppings of your choice.

Scoop a ladle’s worth of batter into a preheated pan with about half a tbsp coconut oil (per pancake) and cook each side until golden brown. Pancakes should be served immediately while they’re still hot and can last for about two days in the fridge.

The process of making pancakes is a metaphor for life. Even with great practice, no pancake will be perfect. So, go with the flow because no matter how funky the shape is, every bite deserves your enjoyment! Not every day will be perfect. Some days feel energetic and you wake up to an early start, some days feel draining and you’d rather sleep in. So, live with the flow of time— if you feel productive, conquer the world but, if you feel drained, sleep in that extra hour, you deserve it.