The beginning of the term is a fresh — and busy — start. You are still adjusting to your schedule so any chance you get, you are probably aiming for a “bite and go.” The perfect snack to accompany your busy schedule is Banana Bites. The perfect crunch. The perfect sweetness. The perfect richness. They are perfectly matched with the chaos of your new chapter.

Tools

Parchment paper

Sheet pan or plate

Ingredients

Peanut butter or any nut butter of your choice, e.g.: oat, almond, cashew

Melted dark chocolate

Bananas slices

Instructions

Line the sheet pan with parchment paper. Slice your bananas thickly so that everything holds together. Assemble your bites by spreading peanut butter on one banana slice and then sandwich it with another banana slice. Set them on the sheet pan and place it in the freezer so that they can semi-harden for about 20-30 minutes. Meanwhile, melt your dark chocolate in the microwave for about 30 seconds. Stir and return it to the microwave for another 30 seconds. Continue this interval until the chocolate is fully melted. Once the sandwich bites have semi-harden, dip the bites into the melted chocolate and place them in the fridge until hardened. These snack bites can be stored in the fridge for up to half a month.

It is truly the perfect “bite and go” and honestly the frozen bites are a great way to cool down from the fall heat that will be slowly dying down. Accompany the bites with a meal or have them as a snack. Any way you choose to eat this treat will make your day a little brighter simply from how delicious they are.

Enjoy and have a great start to your school year!