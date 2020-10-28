Where to get the best takeout in Waterloo

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced everybody to stay inside their homes. But do you know what’s the best part of this self-quarantine period? Getting to tuck in to a feast with your favorite Netflix binge.

This outbreak might have shut down some of our favorite places; there are a few take-away restaurants in Waterloo that have definitely stood up against all the odds. They have ensured that we do not miss our favorite Chinese or shawarmas even during this pandemic. While the government has given a green signal to the take-away services in the restaurants, we may not want to step out knowing the pandemic is still upon us. Until you feel safe again, you can fulfill your culinary needs from this list. This list rounds up around 10 best takeaway restaurants in Waterloo who can serve you a fresh-hot meal.

Shawarma Plus

If you’re jonesing for some shawarma or wrap which doesn’t burn a hole in the pocket and also satisfies your taste buds, you’ll love Shawarma Plus. It’s a both dine-in and delivery kitchen that offers Falafel Wrap to die for (flavorful, without being over-spicy) and Micho Nachos (fried pita chips with Shawarma and salad), and Poutine as the perfect accompaniments. This is one of the rarest places that gets the best mutton and chicken preparations, so that might be worth an order.

Price Range: $15- $35

Address: 160 University Ave W, Waterloo, ON N2L 3E9.

Shinwa Asian Cuisine

There are many things that we miss about being able to roam freely, and some yummy, spicy Asian cuisine is pretty high up there. We all are craving the ultimate authentic Asian cuisine food, but while a dine-out might not be on the cards for a while, I like that Shinwa brings that home. There is a wide variety selection to choose from. Trust me, when I say you can’t go wrong with Manchurian Chow Mein, Shinwa Fried Rice and the spicy Chili Stir Fry Mixed Vegetables.

Price Range: $10- $25

Address: 160 University Ave W, Waterloo, ON N2L 3E9.

Tandoori Xpress

If you’re looking for comfort food at home or at your workplace, then Tandoori Xpress is the place to order from. You’ll surely find a plethora of Indian meals to choose from that’ll make an easy, one stop fix shop for your cravings. With wholesome and superbly tasty Chana Bathura, Veg Biryani, Butter Chicken and Daal Makhni, you can’t go wrong with whatever you choose.

Price Range: $15- $35

Address: 425 University Ave E, Kitchener, Ontario N2E 4E9.

Campus Pizza

Some days you’ll be inclined to all sorts of healthy snacks but for your cheat day, nothing but a monstrous, delicious pizza will cut the mustard. For those cravings, this pizza restaurant is a blessing. If you’re in the market for Pizza, they are available in spades- including every permutation combination of sizes and flavors that you can imagine. It’s Pizza Sub with the choice of your toppings, Garlic bread with cheese & Chicken Wings are definitely worth an order. A pop-can is an ideal accompaniment to wash it all down.

Price Range: Under $25

Address: 160 University Ave W, Waterloo, ON N2L 3E9.

Mel’s Diner

Brunches are perfect for a weekend staple, and for someone who feels particularly deprived of their lazy weekend ritual that Mel’s diner is the perfect place to satisfy your palate. Starting with The Best Caesar Salad, try paving your way up to the main course (not trying the Elvis Burger is a sin) & end up with some mind-blowing desserts like the Deep Dish Apple Pie. For our vegans and herbivores Mel has got you covered with it’s special vegan menu.

Price Range: $11 – $30

Address: 140 University Ave W, Waterloo, ON N2L 6J3.