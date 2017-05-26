1. Act like a vehicle – just a hard to see one

Right turn, left turn, and stop signals. Use the appropriate turn lanes and start signalling well ahead of time. Anoja Parameswaran.

Bicycles are considered a slow-moving vehicle under Ontario laws, so act like one. Follow traffic signals and signs. Clearly signal your turns and stops ahead of time. Use the appropriate lane to make turns. Always make sure you have space to stop and avoid obstacles safely.

Avoid cycling on sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, and walk your bike in pedestrian-heavy areas. This again makes you predictable to motorists and places you in areas they will be looking.

There are times when a motorist — or even another cyclist — won’t treat you like a vehicle. Always make sure when taking the right of way, changing lane position and making turns that the traffic around you can see you and are giving you the space you need to stay safe.

The exception: saving yourself from injury and death is ultimately your most important consideration. If a motorist does something that risks your life, take the steps you need to stay safe.