Bingeman’s annual ScreamPark returns

by Kundai Mariga

October has begun and people everywhere are getting ready for one of the best nights of the year. If you love anything spooky or scary, then you are in luck. Bingeman’s annual ScreamPark has opened its doors to all Halloween-loving individuals for the month. This year, the theme is “The Experiment,” which is centred around failed experiments and mad doctors who will stop at nothing to see if you will succumb to your fear. There are nine “test sites,” each one just as bloody and scream inducing as the last one.

The theme park is spread out over a paintball field, and test subjects – a.k.a. you – follow an outlined path that is lit by tiki torches and red bulbs. It takes an hour to go through all nine test sites and each one has a unique theme to it. The woods give it an eerie feeling as all the failed experiments roam about to give you the fright of your life. However, if you are sensitive to light and suffer from epileptic shock, the park might not be for you.

If you are looking for things to do right here in Kitchener-Waterloo, then Bingeman’s is the right place for you. Boston Pizza is located right on the theme park, so grab a group of friends, have some dinner and spend an hour at ScreamPark. But remember, be sure to follow the doctor’s rules or you might just lose an eyeball.