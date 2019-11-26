Brixton announces shutdown

Brixton Social, a popular club in Waterloo, announced on Nov. 15 that the club would no longer remain in operation due to “immediate unforeseen circumstances.”

In their Facebook post, the club thanked their supporters and the community.

“The unforgettable Brixton era would have not been possible without all of the amazing people and energy that was brought into the space week in and week out,” the post read.

The club opened six years ago on University Ave., close to OneZo Tapioca, and operated only on Thursdays and Saturdays.

With approximately 8,300 followers on Facebook, Brixton Social has a Facebook rating of 4.1/5 and a rating of 1.7/5 on Google.

Despite many negative reviews on social media platforms, the club was generally filled to capacity, and passersby could see long queues until late at night.

The club has yet to make the reason for closure public but their Facebook post hints that they might be coming up with something else for the community.

“But with all great endings come new exciting beginnings! Stay tuned…” Brixton Social said in their post.

Imprint reached out to the club but is still waiting for a response.