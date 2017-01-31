Campus bulletin, Feb 1.

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, Feb 1 — Music noon Hour Concert at Conrad Grebel Chapel at 12:30 p.m. with “Natasha Campbell and Heidi Wall performing Russian Songs & Sonatas.” Free admission. For more info www.uwaterloo.ca/music or 519-885-0220, ext 24226.

Partnerships for Employment (P4E) Job Fair — Meet with 200+ employers at the largest fair of its kind. Manulife Sportsplex, RIM Park (FREE buses from Ring Road at Humanities Theatre) 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Website: www.partners4employment.ca.

Wednesday, Feb 8 — Music noon Hour Concert at Conrad Grebel Chapel at 12:30 p.m. with “Full House Brass.” Free admission. For more info www.uwaterloo.ca/music or 519-885-0220, ext 24226.

Ongoing

Mondays ­­­­— BA? MA? MBA? If you’re so smart why waste time and money? G.A.! Gamblers Anonymous meetings every Monday at 7 p.m., St. Marks Church, (basement), 825 King Street, W., Kitchener.

Join the UWaterloo Jazz Ensemble. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. ; concert is April 2. For more info www.uwaterloo.ca/music/ensembles.

Tuesdays ­­­­— French Speaking Club — presented by Les Toastmasters Volubiles from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Kitchener City Hall, Suite Heritage, 200 King Street, W., Kitchener. For info jphilippe1111@gmail.com or 226-808-5132.

Groove Dance Class with Cindy from 5 to 6 p.m., Jan 18 to March 28 at EV2-2002. For more info cindy@uwaterloo.ca.

Wednesdays ­­­­— Groove Dance Class with Cindy from 12 to 1 p.m., Jan 18 to March 29, EV2-2002. For more info cindy@uwaterloo.ca.

Help Needed

GO Transit Commuting Students ­­­­— if you commuted from UW or WLU on Sunday, Nov 1, 2015 at 2:30 p.m. on the 401 to Square 1 in Mississauga and recollect the bus mishap with an occupant thrown to the floor and other passengers in disaray, please call Diane at 226-338-9640 or email evangelistdiane@gmail.com.

Announcements

Learn to play ­­­golf — instruction by UW Golf team – 2016 OUA Champions. Proceeds pay expenses to the National Championship. Golf clubs supplied. Email Dave at davehollinger@rogers.com for info, session dates and times.

Do you know an excellent instructor and/or teaching assistant? Recognize him/her with a teaching award!Tips on writing a persuasive nomination letter can be found in Trevor Holmes’ blog entry “How to Write an Effective Nomination Letter” at http://cte-blog.uwaterloo.ca.

Distinguished Teacher Awards are given in recognition of a continued record of excellence in teaching at the University of Waterloo. The nomination deadline is Friday, Feb 3. Learn more at: http://uwaterloo.ca/cte/awards/dta.

Amit & Meena Chakma Awards for Exceptional Teaching by a Student are given in recognition of excellence in teaching by students registered at the University of Waterloo. The nomination deadline is Friday, Feb 10. Learn more at: http://uwaterloo.ca/cte/chakma.

Workshops

CECA – sign up is required.

https://uwaterloo.ca/career-action/workshops

Feb 2 — Successfully Negotiating Job Offers — TC 1208, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Note: this workshop is geared toward graduating students.

Further Education Information Session (non-traditional career paths) — TC 2218, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Feb 3 — Get a Job Using LinkedIn — Library 329, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Feb 6 — Make Networking Count — TC 1208, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Note: there is a prerequisite for this workshop. Please see chart on website for details.

Feb 7 — Explore Your Options in Law — AL 208, 6 to 8 p.m.

Exploring Your Personality Type (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator) Part 1 — TC 1112, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. NOTE: There is a student materials charge of $10 payable at the Centre for Career Action prior to the session. Once you have registered and paid, you will be given information on how to complete the MBTI assessment online. The assessment must be completed at least 2 business days prior to the workshop.

Feb 8 — Volunteer: Launching Your Career — TC 1208, 12:30 to 1:30 pm.

Feb 9 — Project Management as a Career Option — TC 2218, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Note: sign up one day in advance.

Thinking about an International experience? — TC 1208, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Professional School Interviews (MMI) — TC 1208, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Note: there is a prerequisite for this workshop. Please see website chart for details.

Feb 10 — Is Grad School Right for Me? — TC 2218, 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Feb 13 — Work Search Strategies — TC 1112, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Note: there is a prerequisite for this workshop. Please see website chart for details.

Feb 14 — Exploring Your Personality Type (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator) Part II — TC 1112, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Note: There is a student materials charge of $10 payable at the Centre for Career Action prior to the session. Once you have registered and paid, you will be given information on how to complete the MBTI assessment online. The assessment must be completed at least 2 business days prior to the workshop.