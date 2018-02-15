Campus Bulletin, February 14

upcoming events

February 2018

“Savour in Stratford” — Stratford Chocolate Trail ; Railway Century Exhibition ; Duffy Dent – A Soldiers Art and more! Discover Stratford at www.visitstratford.com.

Gamelan — join the World Music Ensemble or Community Gamelan. For more information uwaterloo.ca/music/ensembles.

For all of UpTown Waterloo February activities visit www.uptownwaterloobia.com.

Friday, February 16

KW Chamber Music Society presents “Penderecki String Quartet” at 8 p.m. at 57 Young Street, W., Waterloo. For more info 519-886-1673 or www.TicketScene.ca/kwcms or UW Box Office, Humanities Theatre.

Sunday, February 18

KW Chamber Music Society presents “Novel Baroque!” at 8 p.m. at 57 Young Street, W., Waterloo. For more info 519-886-1673 or www.TicketScene.ca/kwcms or UW Box Office, Humanities Theatre.

Monday, February 26

KW Chamber Music Society presents “Factory Arts String Quartet” at 8 p.m. at 57 Young Street, W., Waterloo. For more info 519-886-1673 or www.TicketScene.ca/kwcms or UW Box Office, Humanities Theatre.

Wednesday, February 28

Music Noon Hour Concerts — “Sunabacka: Louis Riel’s Dream” at 12:30 p.m., Conrad Grebel Chapel. Free admission. For more info music@uwaterloo.ca or 519-885-0220, ext 24226.

Saturday, March 3

Kitchener Comic Con 2018 — 11 a.m. until Sunday, March 4 at 4 p.m., at Kitchener City Hall, 200 King Street, W. Join us for an award-winning event that celebrates the wonderfulness of all things that are comic book related. For more info www.kitchenercomiccon.com or info@kitchenercomiccon.com.

Sunday March 4

A soccer tournament fundraiser is being held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute. The fundraiser will be raising money to support the KW Syria United Soccer team. For more info or to volunteer email kwsyriaunitedfundraiser@wpirg.org.

Friday, March 9

Austrian Sounds of Spring — an evening with Elena Denisova, violin and Alexei Kornienko, piano, at Conrad Grebel Chapel. Free admission ; receiption to follow. For more info music@uwaterloo.ca.

announcements

Congrats and thank you UW — for your participation in 2017 Poppy Campaign that raised $4,379.50 for the veteran community.

Do you know an excellent instructor and/or teaching assistant? Recognize him/her with a teaching award!

Tips on writing a persuasive nomination letter can be found in Trevor Holmes’ blog entry ‘How to Write an Effective Nomination Letter’ at http://cte-blog.uwaterloo.ca/?p=9.

Amit & Meena Chakma Awards for Exceptional Teaching by a Student are given in recognition of excellence in teaching by students registered at the University of Waterloo. The nomination deadline is Friday, February 9, 2018. Learn more at: http://uwaterloo.ca/cte/chakma.

help needed

NOT JUST TOURISTS — We are a humanitarian organization that pack medical supplies and bring them to developing countries. We are in need of volunteers, donors & travelers. For more information, please visit our FB: NJT Waterloo!

ongoing

TUESDAYS

GROOVE classes January 16 to April 3, Carl Pollock Hall, room 3604 from 12:05 to 12:55 p.m. For more info groovewithcindy@gmail.com or cindy@uwaterloo.ca.

workshops

UW Career Action Workshops ; sign up is required ; strobe.uwaterloo.ca.

Thursday, February 15

Professional School Interiews (Standard & MMI) Q&A — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., TC 1112. Attend this season if you are preparing for professional school interviews. We will answer your last minute quetions. Pop in anytime during the hour.

Tuesday, Febraury 27

Business Etiquette and Professionalism — 2:30 to 4 p.m., TC 1208. Proper etiquette is crucial to a successful job search and your career. This workshop covers appropriate behaviour at interviews, employer receptions and other networking activities, as well as dining etiquette.

Multi-Mini Interview (MMI) Practice Session — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., TC 1214. Note: Registration is limited. To be eligible for this session you must attend Professional School Interviews (MMI workshop) or a Professional School Mock Interview appointment prior to the session.

Wednesday, February 28

Mitacs: Foundations of Project Management II – Day 1 — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., TC 2218. Please register at www.mitacs.ca/en/programs/training/register.

Interviews: Preparing for Questions — 2:30 to 4 p.m., TC 1208. Note: there is a prerequisite for this workshop. Please see website chart for details.

HELP WANTED

Domain Name Investing — looking for a student interested in learning about domain name investing. It would be great to meet at a library. I think we could both gain a lot of knowledge. Please email Tom at tdowney993@gmail.com.