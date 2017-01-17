Campus Bulletin, Jan 18.

Upcoming Events

January 2017

“Save a Life at UW” Blood Donor Clinic begins January 25 to 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room. Stop by and bring a friend – we’ll bring the cookies! www.blood.ca.

Friday, January 27 — Music Noon Hour Concert at Conrad Grebel Chapel at 12:30 p.m. with “Menage a Six String Sextet performing From Vienna with Love.” Free admission. For more info uwaterloo.ca/music or 519-885-0220, ext 24226.

Wednesday, February 1 — Music noon Hour Concert at Conrad Grebel Chapel at 12:30 p.m. with “Natasha Campbell and Heidi Wall performing Russian Songs & Sonatas.” Free admission. For more info uwaterloo.ca/music or 519-885-0220, ext 24226.

Partnerships for Employment (P4E) Job Fair — Meet with 200+ employers at the largest fair of its kind in the country. Manulife Sportsplex, RIM Park (FREE buses from Ring Road at Humanities Theatre) 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Website: partners4employment.ca.

Ongoing

Mondays ­­­­— BA? MA? MBA? If you’re so smart why waste time and money? G.A.! Gamblers Anonymous meetings every Monday at 7 p.m., St. Marks Church, 825 King Street, W., Kitchener (basement).

Join the UWaterloo Jazz Ensemble

Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. ; concert is April 2. For more info uwaterloo.ca/music/ensembles.



Tuesdays ­­­­— French Speaking Club — presented by Les Toastmasters Volubiles from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Kitchener City Hall, Suite Heritage, 200 King Street, W., Kitchener. For info jphilippe1111@gmail.com or 226-808-5132.

Groove Dance Class with Cindy from 5 to 6 p.m., January 18 to March 28 at EV2-2002. For more info cindy@uwaterloo.ca.

Wednesdays ­­­­— Groove Dance Class with Cindy from 12 to 1 p.m., January 18 to March 29, EV2-2002. For more info cindy@uwaterloo.ca.

Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. ; concert is April 2. For more info uwaterloo.ca/music/ensembles.

Help Needed

GO Transit Commuting Students ­­­­— if you commuted from UW or WLU on Sunday, November 1, 2015 at 2:30 p.m. on the 401 to Square 1 in Mississauga and recollect the bus mishap that had an occupant thrown to the floor of the bus and other passengers in disaray, please call Diane at 226-338-9640 or email evangelistdiane@gmail.com.

Announcements

Learn to play ­­­golf — instruction by UW Golf team – 2016 OUA Champions. Proceeds will help pay expenses to the National Championship. Golf clubs supplied. Email Dave at davehollinger@rogers.com for info, session dates and times.

Workshops

CECA – sign up is required.

January 18 — Interviews: Preparing for Questions — TC 1208, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Note: there is a prerequisite for this workshop. Please see chart on website for details.

International Experience Canada — TC 1208, 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up one day in advance.

Rock the Technical Interview (Presented by: Tishan Mills, Co-CEO & Founder of QuickTapSurvey) — TC 1208, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

January 23 — It’s All About Your Skills — TC 1112, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sign up two days in advance.

January 24 — Challenge Yourself: International Co-op Work Term Opportunities — TC 1208, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Making Job Fair Work For You — TC 2218, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Get tips for having a successful experience at the February 1 Job Fair.

January 25 — Career Exploration and Decision Making — TC 1112, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sign up two days in advance.

Professional School Interviews (Standard) — TC 1208, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Note: there is a prerequisite for this workshop. Please see chart on website for details.

January 26 — Ace Your Interview — TC 2218, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

January 27 — Career Interest Assessment (Strong Interest Inventory) — TC 1112, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Note: there is a student materials charge of $10 payable at the Centre for Career Action prior to the session. Once you have registered and paid, you will be given information on how to complete the Strong Interest Inventory online. The assessment must be completed at least two (2) business days prior to the workshop.

January 30 — Resume Tips: Thinking Like an Employer — TC 1208, 5:30 to 7 pm. Note: there is a prerequisite for this workshop. Please see chart on website for details.

January 31 — Interviews: Proving Your Skills — TC 1208, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Note: there is a prerequisite for this workshop. Please see chart on website for details.

February 1 — Job Fair — Manulife Sportsplex, RIM Park, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. partners4employment.ca.

Professional School Health Programs Q&A — TC 1208, 5 to 6 p.m. Note: there is a prerequisite for this workshop. Please see chart on website for details.

February 2 — Successfully Negotiating Job Offers — TC 1208, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Note: this workshop is geared toward graduating students.

Further Education Information Session (non-traditional career paths) — TC 2218, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

February 3 — Get a Job Using LinkedIn — Library 329, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

February 6 — Make Networking Count — TC 1208, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Note: there is a prerequisite for this workshop. Please see chart on website for details.

February 7 — Explore Your Options in Law — AL 208, 6 to 8 p.m.