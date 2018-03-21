Campus Bulletin, March 21

upcoming events

March 2018

“Savour in Stratford” — Stratford Chocolate Trail ; Railway Century Exhibition ; Duffy Dent – A Soldiers Art and more! Discover Stratford at www.visitstratford.com.

For all of UpTown Waterloo March activities visit www.uptownwaterloobia.com.

Wednesday, March 21

Music Noon Hour Concerts — “Green Earth Suite” at 12:30 p.m., Conrad Grebel Chapel. Free admission. For more info music@uwaterloo.ca or 519-885-0220, ext 24226.

Thursday, March 22

Gamelan Ensemble Concert — an evening with UW Balinese Gamelan and the Grebel Community Gamelan at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. For more info music@uwaterloo.ca.

Saturday, March 24

UW Choir Concert — “Gloria! Songs of Joy” at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 22 Willow Street, Waterloo at 7:30 p.m. For more info/tickets music@uwaterloo.ca or 519-885-0220, et 24226.

Fundraiser for Ghouta Syria from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at RIM Park, Forbes Hall, 2001 University Ave., E., Waterloo. Tickets can be purchased through http://kwsyria.ca. For more info 519-804-6975. ELM Youth Foundation in collaboration with UOSM invites you for this special event with Raghid Tinawi. Adult event – no kids under 10 years of age. Tax receipts will be issued by UOSSM.

Sunday, March 25

Jazz Ensemble Concert — “Jazz @ UWaterloo” at Conrad Grebel University College, Great Hall at 2 p.m. For more info/tickets music@uwaterloo.ca or 519-885-0220, et 24226.

Instrumental Chamber Ensemble Concert — at Conrad Grebel University College, Chapel at 7:30 p.m. Free admission, reception to follow. For more info music@uwaterloo.ca or 519-885-0220, et 24226.

Thursday, March 29

orchestra@uwaterloo — “Unfinished Business” at Humanities Theatre, UW, at 7:30 p.m. For more info/tickets music@uwaterloo.ca or 519-885-0220, et 24226.

Thursday, April 12 & 13

Third annual used book sale from 1 to 8 p.m. at Bereaved Families of Ontario – Midwestern Region, The Family Centre, 65 Hanson Ave., Suite 1042, Kitchener. April 13 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For donating books, volunteering, etc contact Jaime at jaime@bfo-midwest.org for more information.

help needed

NOT JUST TOURISTS — We are a humanitarian organization that pack medical supplies and bring them to developing countries. We are in need of volunteers, donors & travelers. For more information, please visit our FB: NJT Waterloo!