Campus Bulletin, April 4

upcoming events

April 2018

“Savour in Stratford” — Stratford Chocolate Trail; Railway Century Exhibition; Duffy Dent – A Soldiers Art and more! Discover Stratford at www.visitstratford.com.

For all of UpTown Waterloo April activities visit www.uptownwaterloobia.com.

Thursday, April 12 & 13

Third annual used book sale from 1 to 8 p.m. at Bereaved Families of Ontario – Midwestern Region, The Family Centre, 65 Hanson Ave., Suite 1042, Kitchener. April 13 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For donating books, volunteering, etc contact Jaime at jaime@bfo-midwest.org for more information.

help needed

NOT JUST TOURISTS — We are a humanitarian organization that pack medical supplies and bring them to developing countries. We are in need of volunteers, donors & travelers. For more information, please visit our FB: NJT Waterloo!

workshops

UW Career Action Workshops; sign up is required; strobe.uwaterloo.ca.

Thursday, April 5

Professional School Interviews (Standard & MMI) Q&A ­— 1 to 2 p.m., TC 1112.

Attend this session if you are preparing for professional school interviews. We will answer your last minute questions. Pop in anytime during the hour.

UWaterloo Pharmacy Admission Interviews — 3 to 4:30 p.m., TC 2218.

Prepare for the UWaterloo pharmacy school admission interview by practicing in small groups. Learn about the interview process, strategies to improve your performance and tips on how to handle common admission questions. NOTE: There is a prerequisite for this workshop. Please see website chart for details.