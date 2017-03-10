Campus Bulletin, March 8

Upcoming events

March 1 to 31

THEMUSEUM has daily/weekly events/shows from dinasaurs to Beer + Games of Thrones Feast & Fight. Visit www.themuseum.ca.

Thursday, March 9 — K-W Chamber Music Society presents “Mozart’s Great Late Quartet” at 8 p.m. at KWCMS Music Room, 57 Young Street, W., Waterloo. For tickets/info 519-886-1673 or www.ticketscene.ca/kwcms or at door.

Wednesday, March 8 — Music Noon Hour Concert at Conrad Grebel Chapel at 12:30 p.m. with “Cello & Piano, Russian Style.” Free admission. For more info www.uwaterloo.ca/music or 519-885-0220, ext 24226.

Saturday, March 11 — K-W Chamber Music Society presents “David Leisner – one of the world’s greats!” at 8 p.m. at KWCMS Music Room, 57 Young Street, W., Waterloo. For tickets/info 519-886-1673 or www.ticketscene.ca/kwcms or at door.

Monday, March 13 — Project Ploughshares celebrates 40 years — “A conversation with Hiroshima survivor and world renowned nuclear disarmament advocate Setsuko Thurlow” at Knox Presbyterian Church, 50 Erb Street, W., Waterloo at 7 p.m. For more info www.ploughshares.ca.

Tuesday, March 14 — K-W Chamber Music Society presents “Shoshana Telner-piano” at 8 p.m. at KWCMS Music Room, 57 Young Street, W., Waterloo. For tickets/info 519-886-1673 or www.ticketscene.ca/kwcms or at door.

Wednesday, March 15 — Music Noon Hour Concert at Conrad Grebel Chapel at 12:30 p.m. with “The Licorice Allsorts Clarinet Quartet performs Birdwatching.” Free admission. For more info www.uwaterloo.ca/music or 519-885-0220, ext 24226.

Tuesday, March 21 — “Science and Colonialism” — join FemPhys for discussion of past and present interactions between the astrophysics community and Native Hawaiians at 5 p.m. in PHY 308.

Friday, March 24 — “Ally Skills Workshop” — do you think diversity in physics is important? Come learn what you can do. For faculty, post-docs and graduate students. PHY 308 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 — FREE Clothes Swap from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at KCI high school, 787 King Street, W., Kitchener. For more info www.trustedclothes.com or volunteers@trustedclothes.com.

Sunday, March 26 — WCI presents “The Caverners – Canada’s Premier Beatles Tribute.” A fundraising event for Children’s Wish Foundation. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at WCI high school, 300 Hazel Street, Waterloo. For more info/tickets, 1-888-777-9793 or email office@benefitshow.net.

Saturday, April 1 — Kitchener Comic Con 2017 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 beginning at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. An event that celebrates the wonderfulness of all things that are comic book related. For info www.kitchenercomiccon.com or info@kitchenercomiccon.com.

Elmira Maple Syrup Festival from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info 519-669-6000 or info@elmiramaplesyrup.com.

Ongoing

Mondays ­­­

BA? MA? MBA? If you’re so smart why waste time and money? G.A.! Gamblers Anonymous meetings every Monday at 7 p.m., St. Marks Church, (basement), 825 King Street, W., Kitchener.

Join the UWaterloo Jazz Ensemble. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. ; concert is April 2. For more info www.uwaterloo.ca/music/ensembles.

Tuesdays

Tea + Talk: have some tea with us and meet folks from the FemPhys community starting at 12 p.m. PHY 104. ­­­­

French Speaking Club — presented by Les Toastmasters Volubiles from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Kitchener City Hall, Suite Heritage, 200 King Street, W., Kitchener. For info jphilippe1111@gmail.com or 226-808-5132.

Groove Dance Class with Cindy from 5 to 6 p.m., Jan 18 to March 28 at EV2-2002. For more info cindy@uwaterloo.ca.

Wednesdays ­­­­

Groove Dance Class with Cindy from 12 to 1 p.m., Jan 18 to March 29, EV2-2002. For more info cindy@uwaterloo.ca.

Thursdays

Groove Dance Class at Toes Across the Floor Dance Studio, 330 Gage Ave., Kitchener from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. For info cindy@uwaterloo.ca.

Announcements

Learn to play ­­­golf — instruction by UW Golf team – 2016 OUA Champions. Proceeds pay expenses to the National Championship. Golf clubs supplied. Email Dave at davehollinger@rogers.com for info, session dates and times.

Do you know an excellent instructor and/or teaching assistant? Recognize him/her with a teaching award!Tips on writing a persuasive nomination letter can be found in Trevor Holmes’ blog entry “How to Write an Effective Nomination Letter” at http://cte-blog.uwaterloo.ca.