Campus Bulletin, November 15

upcoming events

November 2017

“Savour in Stratford” — Bacon & Ale Trail ; A Taste of Science Exhibition ; Stratford Chocolate Trail ; Stratford Christmas Trail and more! Discover more at www.visitstratford.com

Wednesday, November 15

Noon Hour Concerts presents “Venus in the Garden” at 12:30 p.m. at Conrad Grebel Chapel. Free admission. For more info www.uwaterloo.ca/music.

Saturday, November 18

United Way Fundraiser at the Bombshelter with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and live music begins at 7:30 pm. Visit www.uwaterloo.ca/united-way/events for all info.

Wednesday, November 22

Noon Hour Concerts presents “Passions for Guitar” at 12:30 p.m. at Conrad Grebel Chapel. Free admission. For more info www.uwaterloo.ca/music.

Saturday, November 25

“UWaterloo Balinese Gamelan Ensemble” at 7:30 p.m. at Humanities Theatre. Free admission. For more info www.uwaterloo.ca/music.

Sunday, November 26

“Festival of Lights” concert performed by UW Choir at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 22 Willow Street, Waterloo. For more tickets/info www.uwaterloo.ca/music.

Thursday, November 30

“Dancing with Dvorak Concert” performed by Orchestra UWaterloo at 8 p.m. at Humanities Theatre. Free admission. For more info www.uwaterloo.ca/music.

December 2017

For all of UpTown Waterloo December activities visit www.uptownwaterloobia.com — horse drawn trolley rides, carollers, etc.

Friday, December 1

Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony presents “Beethoven & Mendelssohn” at 8 p.m. at Centre In The square, Kitchener. Performance also on Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m. For more info/tickets 519-745-4711.

“Rejoice in the Lamb” concert performed by UW Chamber Choir at Knox Presbyterian Church, 50 Erb Street, W., Waterloo. For tickets/info www.uwaterloo.ca/music.

Sunday, December 3

“Dreamin…” concert performed by UW Jazz Ensemble at 2 p.m. at Conrad Grebel College, Great Hall. For more tickets/info www.uwaterloo.ca/music.

Monday, December 4

“Instrumental Chamber Ensemble” concert at 7:30 p.m. at Conrad Grebel College Chapel. Free admission. Reception to follow. For more info www.uwaterloo.ca/music.

Saturday, December 9

3rd Annual Galaxy of Gifts fundraiser for Lutherwood Foundation. Over 50 tables of handcrafted items, jewellery and more at Luther Village on the Park, 141 Father David Bauer Drive, Waterloo. Free admission, BBQ on site and door prizes. For more info call Christine at 519-783-3710.

help needed

NOT JUST TOURISTS — We are a humanitarian organization that pack medical supplies and bring them to developing countries. We are in need of volunteers, donors & travelers. For more information, please visit our fb: NJT Waterloo!

ongoing

TUESDAYS

GROOVE classes from 5 to 6 p.m., Carl Pollock Hall, room 3607. No class November 14. Last class December 5. For more info groovewithcindy@gmail.com or cindy@uwaterloo.ca.

THURSDAYS

Fall Series SCI Talks from October 5 to November 9, EV3 room 4408, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more info /UWSustain.

FRIDAYS — Fall 2017 Series for UWaterloo staff, faculty and students, 12 to 1 p.m., Davis Centre room 1302. October 27: Roy Brouwer speaking on Global Assessment of Payments for Watershed Services ; November 17: Sarah Burch speaking on Transformative Governance on an Urban Planet.

workshops

UW Career Action Workshops ; sign up is required ; strobe.uwaterloo.ca.

Wednesday, November 15

Getting a US Work Permit — 1 to 2:30 p.m., TC 1208.

Thursday, November 16

Resume Tips: Thinking Like an Employer — 2:30 to 4 p.m., TC 1208. Note: there is a prerequisite for this workshop. Please see website chart for details.

Working in Canada as an International Student: Graduate Student Panel ­­— 5:30 to 7 p.m., TC 2218.

Monday, November 20

Management Consulting as a Career Option — 2:30 to 4 p.m., TC 2218.

Tuesday, November 21

Interviews: Preparing for Questions — 2:30 to 4 p.m., TC 1208. Note: there is a prerequisite for this workshop. Please see website chart for details. Please sign up two days in advance.

Wednesday, November 22

Successfully Negotiating Job Offers — 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., TC 1208. Note: this workshop is geared toward graduating students.

Thursday, November 30

UWaterloo Optometry Admission Interviews — 5:30 to 7 p.m., TC 2218. Note: there is a prerequisite for this workshop. Please see website chart for details.