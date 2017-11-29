Campus Bulletin, November 29

upcoming events

November/December 2017

“Savour in Stratford” — Bacon & Ale Trail ; A Taste of Science Exhibition ; Stratford Chocolate Trail ; Stratford Christmas Trail and more! Discover more at www.visitstratford.com

Wednesday, November 29

Imprint’s last issue of the fall term that will be in news stands until January 9. Good luck on exams ; Merry Christmas and a cheery New Years!!

Thursday, November 30

“Dancing with Dvorak Concert” performed by Orchestra UWaterloo at 8 p.m. at Humanities Theatre. Free admission. For more info www.uwaterloo.ca/music.

December 2017

For all of UpTown Waterloo December activities visit www.uptownwaterloobia.com — horse drawn trolley rides, carollers, etc.

Friday, December 1

Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony presents “Beethoven & Mendelssohn” at 8 p.m. at Centre In The square, Kitchener. Performance also on Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m. For more info/tickets 519-745-4711.

“Rejoice in the Lamb” concert performed by UW Chamber Choir at Knox Presbyterian Church, 50 Erb Street, W., Waterloo. For tickets/info www.uwaterloo.ca/music.

Sunday, December 3

“Dreamin…” concert performed by UW Jazz Ensemble at 2 p.m. at Conrad Grebel College, Great Hall. For more tickets/info www.uwaterloo.ca/music.

Monday, December 4

“Instrumental Chamber Ensemble” concert at 7:30 p.m. at Conrad Grebel College Chapel. Free admission. Reception to follow. For more info www.uwaterloo.ca/music.

Saturday, December 9

3rd Annual Galaxy of Gifts fundraiser for Lutherwood Foundation. Over 50 tables of handcrafted items, jewellery and more at Luther Village on the Park, 141 Father David Bauer Drive, Waterloo. Free admission, BBQ on site and door prizes. For more info call Christine at 519-783-3710.

help needed

NOT JUST TOURISTS — We are a humanitarian organization that pack medical supplies and bring them to developing countries. We are in need of volunteers, donors & travelers. For more information, please visit our FB: NJT Waterloo!

ongoing

TUESDAYS

GROOVE classes from 5 to 6 p.m., Carl Pollock Hall, room 3607. No class November 14. Last class December 5. For more info groovewithcindy@gmail.com or cindy@uwaterloo.ca.

workshops

UW Career Action Workshops ; sign up is required ; strobe.uwaterloo.ca.

Thursday, November 30

UWaterloo Optometry Admission Interviews — 5:30 to 7 p.m., TC 2218. Note: there is a prerequisite for this workshop. Please see website chart for details.