Campus Bulletin, October 11

upcoming events

October 2017

“Savour in Stratford” — Bacon & Ale Trail ; Halloween Silhouette Candle Workshop ; Stratford Chocolate Trail ; Stratford Pumpkin Trail and more! Discover more at www.visitstratford.com

Friday, October 13 — Noon Hour Concerts — University of Waterloo Department of Music — “The Three Tenors, our own instrumental version” at Conrad Grebel Chapel beginning at 12:30 p.m. For more info 519-885-0220, ext 24226.

Tri-Cities Friday Night Dance — Cambridge Newfoundland Club from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Buffet at 10 p.m. For more info 519-807-5938 or suz_cc@hotmail.com.

Saturday, October 14 — Kitchener Zombie Walk iX2017 from 12 to 5 p.m. beginning at KPL, 85 Queen Street, N., Kitchener. Donate for the local food bank. www.kitchenerzombiewalk.com or info@kitchenerzombiewalk.com.

“Skate Night, Date Night” — start off with a three course meal, then skate away the evening on the Carolyn Fedy Rink, RIM Park, accompanied by live musicians from 7 to 10:30 p.m. For info www.waterloo.ca/skate.

Tuesday, October 17 — “MAN UP, Exploring Healthy Masculinity”, 5 to 8 p.m. For all info register at uwaterloo.ca/heforshe/events.

“Battle of the Books” — 7 to 9 p.m. at 101 Father David Bauer Drive, Waterloo. For more info call Sandi at 519-886-1310 or shall@wpl.ca.

Wednesday, October 25 — Noon Hour Concerts — University of Waterloo Department of Music — “Songs for my Mother, from Appalachia to Africa” composed by Carol Ann Weaver at Conrad Grebel Chapel beginning at 12:30 p.m. Free admission. For more info 519-885-0220, ext 24226.

Monday, October 30 — Humans vs Zombies Fall Game. A week long game of manhunt with Nerf blasters on campus. Sign up starts October 23. Contact hvz@clubs.feds.ca for more info.

Sunday, November 5 — third annual “Two of a Kind Show” presented by MS Society of Canada at Belgian Nursery, 2615 Victoria Street, N., Breslau, ON., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info www.mstwoofakind.com.

help needed

NOT JUST TOURISTS — We are a humanitarian organization that pack medical supplies and bring them to developing countries. We are in need of volunteers, donors & travellers. For more information, please visit our fb: NJT Waterloo!

ongoing

TUESDAYS

GROOVE classes from 5 to 6 p.m., Carl Pollock Hall, room 3607. No class November 14. Last class December 5. For more info groovewithcindy@gmail.com or cindy@uwaterloo.ca.

THURSDAYS

Fall Series SCI Talks from October 5 to November 9, EV3 room 4408, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more info /UWSustain.

UpTown Waterloo Market — operates until October 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Waterloo Market Square. All local vendors.

FRIDAYS — Fall 2017 Series for UWaterloo staff, faculty and students, 12 to 1 p.m., Davis Centre room 1302. October 27: Roy Brouwer speaking on Global Assessment of Payments for Watershed Services ; November 17: Sarah Burch speaking on Transformative Governance on an Urban Planet.

workshops

UW Career Action Workshops ; sign up is required ; strobe.uwaterloo.ca.

Friday, October 13

Make Networking Count — 1:30 to 3 p.m., TC 1208. Note: there is a prerequisite for this workshop.

Monday, October 16

Successfully Negotiating Job Offers — 1:30 to 3 p.m., TC 1208. Note: this workshop is geared toward graduating students.

Tuesday, October 17

Reddit AMA: Senior Co-op Students — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Reddit – r/uwaterloo.

Exploring Your Personality Type (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator) Part 1 — 1:30 TO 3:30 p.m., TC 1112. Note: there is a student materials charge of $10 payable at the Centre for Career Action prior to the session. Once you have registered and paid, you will be given information on how to complete the MBTI assessment online. The assessment must be completed at least 2 business days prior to the workshop.

Wednesday, October 18

Exploring Career Pathways — 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., TC 1112. Sign up two days in advance.