Campus Bulletin, October 4

upcoming events

Wednesday, October 4 — Noon Hour Concerts — University of Waterloo Department of Music — “Duo Percussion” at Conrad Grebel Chapel beginning at 12:30 p.m. For more info 519-885-0220, ext 24226.

Saturday, October 7 — Reflection: Find Yourself in Dance extends a $5 Thanksgiving Special to UW students. Join us for a no shoes, non-stop dance set to music from around the world from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd, 116 Queen Street, N., Kitchener. www.ReflectionDance.ca.

Friday, October 13 — Noon Hour Concerts — University of Waterloo Deparmtnet of Music — “The Three Tenors, our own instrumental version” at Conrad Grebel Chapel beginning at 12:30 p.m. For more info 519-885-0220, ext 24226.

Saturday, October 14 — Kitchener Zombie Walk iX2017 from 12 to 5 p.m. beginning at KPL, 85 Queen Street, N., Kitchener. Donate for the local food bank. www.kitchenerzombiewalk.com or info@kitchenerzombiewalk.com.

Tuesday, October 17 — “MAN UP, Exploring Healthy Masculinity”, 5 to 8 pm. For all info register at uwaterloo.ca/heforshe/events.

help needed

NOT JUST TOURISTS — We are a humanitarian organization that pack medical supplies and bring them to developing countries. We are in need of volunteers, donors & travellers. For more information, please visit our fb: NJT Waterloo!

ongoing

TUESDAYS — GROOVE classes from 5 to 6 p.m., Carl Pollock Hall, room 3607. No class November 14. Last class December 5. For more info groovewithcindy@gmail.com or cindy@uwaterloo.ca.

THURSDAYS — Fall Series SCI Talks from October 5 to November 9, EV3 room 4408, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more info /UWSustain.

FRIDAYS — Fall 2017 Series for UWaterloo staff, faculty and students, 12 to 1 p.m., Davis Centre room 1302. October 6: Richard Hughson speaking on Cardiovascular Aging in Space ; October 27: Roy Brouwer speaking on Global Assessment of Payments for Watershed Services ; November 17: Sarah Burch speaking on Transformative Governance on an Urban Planet.