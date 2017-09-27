Campus Bulletin, September 27

Upcoming events

Wednesday, September 27 — P4E Career Fair — Make connections now! Meet with 200+ employers at the largest fair of its kind in the country. Manulife Sportsplex, RIM Park (free buses from Ring Road at Humanities Theatre). 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visit partners4employment.ca.

Thursday, September 28 — GRADtalks Lecture series “Beyond60,” Health, Aging and Well-being with speakers Kaylen Pfisterer and Samantha Biglieri at STC (Science Teaching Complex) room 0050 from 4 to 6 p.m. Register at uwaterloo.ca/grad/GRADtalks@eventbrite.ca.

“Uneven Growth and Social Conflict” with Debraj Ray, presented by Waterloo Arts Distinguished Lecture in Economics, at Humanities Theatre 4:30 to 6 pm. Reception EV1 Courtyard 6 to 7 p.m.

Friday, September 29 — “Anna Magdalena Kokits” coast to coast tour performs at Conrad Grebel College Chapel at 7 p.m. Free admission ; reception to follow ; all are welcome!

Sunday, October 1 — KWCMS Music Room presents “Mak Grgic, guitar,” at 57 Young Street, W., Waterloo at 8 p.m. For info/tickets www.ticketscene.ca/kwcms or www.k-wcms.com.

Monday, October 2 — St. Paul’s Greenhouse presents “Co-operatives.” Come learn about the co-operative experience from companies in renewable energy, sustainable products, car sharing and a microbrewery. Register at coopfoundersforum.eventbrite.ca.

Saturday, October 7 — Reflection: Find Yourself in Dance extends a $5 Thanksgiving Special to UW students. Join us for a no shoes, non-stop dance set to music from around the world from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd, 116 Queen Street, N., Kitchener. www.ReflectionDance.ca.

Saturday, October 14 — Kitchener Zombie Walk iX2017 from 12 to 5 p.m. beginning at KPL, 85 Queen Street, N., Kitchener. Donate for the local food bank. www.kitchenerzombiewalk.com or info@kitchenerzombiewalk.com.

Tuesday, October 17 — “MAN UP, Exploring Healthy Masculinity”, 5 to 8 pm. For all info register at uwaterloo.ca/heforshe/events.

Help needed

NOT JUST TOURISTS — We are a humanitarian organization that pack medical supplies and bring them to developing countries. We are in need of volunteers, donors & travellers. For more information, please visit our fb: NJT Waterloo!