Campus Bulletin, September 20

Upcoming events

Wednesday, September 20 — UW Music Noon Hour concerts “A Journey to Romantic Vienna,” at Conrad Grebel Chapel. Free admission. music@uwaterloo.ca.

Saturday, September 23 — KWCMS Music Room presents “Patricia Creighton, flute and Peter Allen, piano,” at 57 Young Street, W., Waterloo at 8 p.m. For info/tickets www.ticketscene.ca/kwcms or www.k-wcms.com.

Monday, September 25 and 26 — Second Hand Clothing Sale, Great Hall, Student Life Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cash and debit accepted.

Wednesday, September 27 — P4E Career Fair — Make connections now! Meet with 200+ employers at the largest fair of its kind in the country. Manulife Sportsplex, RIM Park (free buses from Ring Road at Humanities Theatre). 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. partners4employment.ca.

Saturday, October 7 — Reflection: Find Yourself in Dance extends a $5 Thanksgiving Special to UW students. Join us for a no shoes, non-stop dance set to music from around the world from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd, 116 Queen Street, N., Kitchener. www.ReflectionDance.ca.

Saturday, October 14 — Kitchener Zombie Walk iX2017 from 12 to 5 p.m. beginning at KPL, 85 Queen Street, N., Kitchener. Donate for the local food bank. www.kitchenerzombiewalk.com or info@kitchenerzombiewalk.com.