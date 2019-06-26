Campus Question: What do you do think about the Raptors’ NBA champion win?

“Seeing them win [that night] — I’ve been watching them since I was a kid, back in the days when Bargnani was in the Primo ads for the pasta — it was amazing. As soon as Kawhi hit that free throw, we knew we were locked in. We were just out in the streets, hearing all the cars honking from Toronto to Waterloo. We were all so excited and so proud of our boys and what we did and it was a proud moment for our country.”

“I was very excited about that. I was [on] the school basketball team when I was in highschool, so I really was paying a lot of attention to this competition. I was talking to my friend last night — she was also really interested in this — and she was telling me the score in the last [quarter] around 30 or 40 seconds, and their scores were really equal. But at the last stretch the Raptors came out on top.”

“I mean I’m glad that they won. I thought it was really interesting because the game was airing until midnight-ish, [and] from where I lived I could hear cars honking and people screaming. And I’m like, ‘wow, I don’t watch sports at all,’ but I mean I’m happy for them and I hear it’s a pretty historic thing so, good for them.”

“My reaction to the Raptors winning the NBA championships was just a reaction of joy. It felt really nice for a Canadian team to actually win something…. Well we’ve won the Gray Cup and stuff like that was kind of a smaller event because it’s just Canadian teams. But this is the first time that we’ve won something in a while that also has US teams competing as well, and it was just sheer energy. I was out in a pub that night and the energy in the room was just amazing.”