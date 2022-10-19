Caramelized Banana Peanut Butter

The days have fully submerged into autumn — the fall morning greys leave us wrapped in a blanket and a warm mug with breakfast as the only thing on our groggy minds. Something about having a sweet breakfast feels special during the fall. This caramelized beauty adds a light layer of richness and sweetness to your toast — a golden way to start your morning.

Tools:

Saucepot

Non-stick pan

Wooden spoon or spatula

Mason jar

Ingredients:

1 large banana (size may vary, thickly sliced)

½ cup of brown sugar

¼ cup of water

½ – ¾ cup of peanut butter

A pinch of salt

Instructions:

To make the caramel, combine the brown sugar and water in the saucepot and heat until the syrup comes to a slight boil. When it starts to boil, turn the heat to medium and stir spontaneously. Make sure you are not constantly stirring the syrup as doing so causes crystallization. After 10-15 minutes, the caramel should be a light golden brown. Take the caramel off the stove and let it continue to brown with the residual heat.

In a pan, sprinkle a thin layer of brown sugar and evenly place the banana slices. Caramelize the banana slices at low to medium heat or until they turn light brown. Make sure you carefully watch the stove as the bananas can burn quickly.

In a mason jar, assemble your butter with a layer of peanut butter, then the caramelized bananas, and pour in a small amount of caramel (about a teaspoon). Continue this order until you have reached the top, then sprinkle a pinch of salt. This butter can be stored in the fridge for up to 1 ½ weeks.

This spread is so versatile. Have a spoonful of it in your yogurt, use it as a dip for your apples with a little cinnamon — or if you are like me, it is an experience to eat it out of the jar. As you enjoy your breakfast today, set aside some time for yourself. Perhaps read a book, listen to a podcast, watch an episode of your favourite show or do anything that allows a calm start to your morning. Promise yourself you will allow yourself some peace — even if it’s in the form of breakfast.