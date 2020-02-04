Celebrate the day of love at UW

With Valentine’s day fast approaching, the clubs at UW are hosting events to celebrate and spread the love throughout the week of Feb. 14.

The UW music club JamNetwork will be setting up a booth in the SLC from Feb. 11-13 where you can pay to send someone a ‘Jam Gram’, a musical serenade to anyone on campus who is in class.

All proceeds from ‘Jam Grams’ will be going toward renting the required instruments for the members of the club who do not have access to one. University Club will host a Valentine’s Day Luncheon on Feb. 13-14 where they claim to have you falling head over heels for red curry, watermelon salad and tiramisu.

The UW International and Canadian Student Network will be hosting a Cultural Connections event in the SLC multipurpose room on Feb. 13 from 6-8 p.m. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

The UW Library is hosting a ‘Valentine green screen with open licensed images’ where you will be able to pick from a choice of Valentine’s background that is open licensed. You can take a special picture to keep as well as learn about open-licensed contact in your studies. This will be held in the Dana Porter Library on Feb. 13 from 1-3 p.m. The UW Library is also hosting a ‘Blind date with a book’ where you can take a book out on a blind date. There will be clues which will lead you to a book, you can decide if it is for you and later check it out at the circulation desk.

You can stop by Dana Porter, Davis Centre, and Musagetes Libraries between Feb. 10-14 to take a book out.