Changes to Winter 2021 term

On Monday, Nov. 16, the Office of the President announced certain changes to the Winter 2021 academic term.

As per the announcement, online classes will begin on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 while all other activities including co-op terms will begin on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Additionally, no classes will be held on Monday, Mar. 15, and Tuesday, Mar. 16, 2021, giving students a four-day weekend.

UW employees will be given two extra vacation days that they can use between January and April.

More information will be provided closer to the Winter 2021 term.