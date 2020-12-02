Christmas is just around the corner, so here are some gift ideas for tech lovers, all under $50!

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$24.99

This small device will make an excellent gift for people of all ages. It is a bestseller smart speaker with a fabric design, it is available in four different colours, charcoal, heather gray, plum and sandstone. It can be used to stream music, listen to audiobooks from Audible, as well as the growing functions of the AI Alexa.

Eufy Smart Scale

$26.99

Christmas dinners are bound to increase that waist circumference! This scale is the perfect way to keep track of health progress and goals. This smart scale keeps track of health data, such as BMI and body fat percentage, with high accuracy and uploads the information to an app. This scale can track up to 20 users, so if you’re getting this for a family member you can enjoy its perks too!

Coloud No 8 On-Ear Headphones

$17.99

These stylish headphones with their tangle-free system and lightweight construction, make the perfect gift. These headphones also have a built-in mic and remote and have great audio, completely unexpected at their price!

Grow ‘N Glow Terrarium Science Kits

$9.94

This Grow ‘N Glow kit will keep the little ones buzzing for days! This gift is the perfect STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) activity, mixing science and art in perfect symbiosis. It comes complete with supplies for two plant life cycles..

Tuobo 3D Pen

$14.36

This unique 3D printing pen is a suitable gift for children and adults! It is easy to use and environmentally friendly. It uses PCL filaments to draw 3D designs. If bought with a PCL filament pack, it can cost $23.93, which is still pretty affordable.

Hobbico Selfie Drone Selfie Drone

$27.99

This is a flying selfie camera that is easy to use and works with both Android and iOS. Its Optical Flow Technology allows the drone’s position to be maintained indoors and outdoors. It comes complete with a charger and a removable battery.