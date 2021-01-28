You should select the best quotes for the layout team to use if they end up needing one

On Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 the Region of Waterloo Public Health reported a total of 103 new COVID-19 cases, a record low for the city since December. Despite the decreasing numbers, the number of hospitalizations continues to rise.

The total number of new cases continued to decline throughout the week, however, on Thursday there was an increase bringing the total count to 8,702 cases in the region. Additionally, reports show that there are 49 people currently hospitalized – with an increase of seven new hospital admissions – and 16 people in ICU.

There are also currently a total of 48 active outbreaks in the region, out of which 21 are in long-term care or retirement homes. Recent case reports have been confirmed at Stirling Heights Long Term Care and at Golden Years Nursing Home, both being staff members. The ongoing outbreak at Chartwell Westmount Long Term Care continues to worsen, with a total of 53 cases in residents and 30 in staff and reported of two deaths. Public Health has also reported outbreaks at a Waterloo Region District School Board with two cases, as well as a new outbreak confirmed at St. Mary’s General Hospital 3 East Unit.

Recently there has also been a COVID-19 outbreak at Conestoga Meats with a total of 132 cases reported on Monday.The company has released a statement regarding new safety precautions as well as health care information, available in eight different languages. Other outbreaks have been reported among manufacturing facilities, car dealerships, retail stores and restaurants. More information can be found on the Region of Waterloo website.

The Region of Waterloo Public Health continues to encourage people to follow the Stay-At–Home Order as well as follow public health guidelines, which includes wearing masks, only leaving your home for essential trips, and social distancing.