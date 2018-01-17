Davis Centre flooded due to the extreme weather

With only two weeks into 2018, this winter has already made a comeback from last year’s mild temperatures with what seems like some of its fiercest winds and brutal colds. It’s safe to say that many were unprepared. Clearly, the William G. Davis Computer Research Centre (DC), wasn’t an exception to its wrath either.

At the beginning of term, the building was flooded, allegedly due to the extreme freezing of the pipes when the thermostats were lowered for the winter break. Afterwards, they were turned back on, only to melt the ice and open the floodgates. By Jan. 2, a lecture hall was reportedly filled with eight feet of water.

Despite the menacing cold reaching a “feels like” temperature of nearly -30 degrees Celsius, there have been surprising bouts of warmth. One of which, includes later this week, as it’s expected to become six degrees Celsius this Sunday, Jan. 20 in Waterloo, according to The Weather Network.

Due to these abrupt weather changes, DC wasn’t the only location where flooding may be a concern. As such, there is currently a flood watch for the southern Grand River watershed. According to the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA), “discharges from the Belwood and Conestogo Reservoirs were increased Saturday morning to release water that was stored from the recent rain and snowmelt. This will result in higher river flows in the central and lower Grand River and the lower Conestogo River through the week.”

Currently, a flood warning has been issued for the low-level bridge area above St. Jacobs in the Township of Woolwich. There remains a flood watch for “the Grand River from Brantford to Lake Erie and the Nith River below Ayr.” This includes the County of Brant and Six Nations, City of Brantford, and the City of Cambridge.

In addition to the flooding, ice jams, which are “large [volumes] of broken ice in the river,” also pose as potential hazards. They rapidly form and melt in the river, which causes sudden increases in water in certain locations. The public is advised to keep from ice covered rivers as it is unpredictable and unsafe.

But the cold isn’t all for nought. The GRCA announced that on Jan. 6, six parks have opened for traditional winter activities — something seemingly inexistent last year. Beginning that day, Waterloo’s Laurel Creek Park has been open exclusively on weekends from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will occasionally have rentals for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing equipment, along with Shade’s Mills and Pinehurst Lake. Additionally, Rockwood and Belwood Lake are offering activities including hiking, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.

Regardless, remember to make or grab a hot drink and stay warm indoors this semester!