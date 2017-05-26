Ever After Music Festival sets sights on bigger, better third year

One of KW’s biggest and loudest events, Ever After, is taking place at Bingeman’s from June 2-4.

Ever After is a three-day electric dance music festival with more than 50 acts on three stages, in its third year of running. Here is last year’s wrap video.

Imprint had a chance to talk to Gabriel Mattacchione, the festival owner.

Mattacchione described the changes from last year’s event:

“We have really expanded and continued to grow. We have moved from a two-stage event to three stages. Two of the stages are international artists and one is a local stage. This year’s event is shaping up to be an interesting production.”

Mattacchione also mentioned that he is excited to see the acceptance of a growing festival in Waterloo.

He expanded on the message of the festival saying that Ever After is the experience of what a festival is truly to be. “It is a weekend getaway, not a concert, and if you’re not an EDM fan there is still plenty for you to enjoy at the event.”

If you have attended Ever After before, look out for the expansion of the Ferris Wheel to a full carnival as you can see on the map below!

Mattacchione also shared some tips for fest-goers:

Be prepared for a good getaway and a great time!

Stay hydrated – there are water fountains around the venue

Stay safe and take breaks – there are lots of spaces around the event to relax and cool down

You can find tickets and other information about Ever After at their website: http://www.everafterfest.com/