Experience religion in today’s world

Ever wondered about Christianity, Buddhism, Humanism, or Indigenous faiths? This conference can shed some light on the questions you may have about those religions’ points of views.

by Harleen Kaur Dhillon

University is a microcosm of the ‘real’ world, where we meet people of all faiths, ethnicities, and worldviews.

To explore these different worldviews and how to experience God in today’s world, the 38th World Religions Conference (WRC) will take place in the University of Waterloo’s Humanities Theatre on Sunday Sept. 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Phil Allt, Guelph city councillor, will act as moderator and will be joined by representatives of nine faiths and philosophies – including Christianity, Buddhism, Humanism, and Indigenous traditions.

Nearly 700 delegates from varied backgrounds are expected to attend the panel and the Q+A session which will follow. Dinner will also be provided.

Local, provincial, and national leaders will attend to represent, “Canada’s virtues of multi-culturalism, tolerance, [and] acceptance,” a press release provided to Imprint stated. President Hamdullahpur is also expected to make an appearance.

This year’s WRC was primarily organized and sponsored by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at and funded by various faith groups around the region.

The conference has been hosted by the University of Waterloo for nearly two decades.

The WRC has been promoting respect and harmony among different factions of society since 1981.

WRC Event Coordinator Nabeel Rana has been with WRC for 20 years.

“It’s an ongoing process […] we try to bring to light the commonalities we have […] rather than divisions [… and] we have come a long way,” Rana said.

Since coming to Waterloo, the WRC has gained lots of local support and has grown to be one of the largest multi-faith events in Canada.

Rana said his experience in Waterloo is diverse.

“[There was an] active ramp up process when [WRC] moved to Waterloo, where we had more diversity present already in the University,” he said.

WRC invites you and your unique opinions, and join hundreds of others to discuss how to experience God in today’s world.

Register online at worldreligionsconference.ca