Fall-ing from Summer – Crossword & Solutions

Across
2. British mothers, Fall flowers
3. Scrat in Ice Age is always after this
4. Starbucks’ signature seasonal spice
7. Banana bread additions
8. Pullover for one who is perspiring?
9. Used to create a leaf pile
10. Farmers might combine for this
12. Time for tricks and treats
14. Classical horn of plenty
15. Wizard Of Oz character who searched for a brain
16. When the geese fly from the cold
20. Jewish Holiday, Rosh__
23. Colours of fall: orange, ___, yellow
24. Filled dessert, 3.14159
25. They fall in the fall
Down
1. Sport also known as soccer
2. Provides syrup for pancakes (5,4)
5. Pumpkin’s cousin
6. Drink made from fermented apple juice
11. Festival for which Jingle Bells was originally written
13. Tenth month of the year
17. Istanbul’s home
18. A Clockwork ___, Malcolm McDowell film
19. Coldish
21. A tree rat
22. Hit the ___ (retire for the night)
ANSWER KEY
Across
2. Mums
3. Acorn
4. Pumpkin
7. Nuts
8. Sweater
9. Rake
10. Harvest
12. Halloween
14. Cornucopia
15. Scarecrow
16. Migration
20. Hashanah
23. Red
24. Pie
25. Leaves
Down
1. Football
2. Maple Tree (5,4)
5. Gourd
6. Cider
11. Thanksgiving
13. October
17. Turkey
18. Orange
19. Chilly
21. Squirrel
22. Hay