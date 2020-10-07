Fall-ing from Summer – Crossword & Solutions

2. British mothers, Fall flowers

3. Scrat in Ice Age is always after this

4. Starbucks’ signature seasonal spice

7. Banana bread additions

8. Pullover for one who is perspiring?

9. Used to create a leaf pile

10. Farmers might combine for this

12. Time for tricks and treats

14. Classical horn of plenty

15. Wizard Of Oz character who searched for a brain

16. When the geese fly from the cold

20. Jewish Holiday, Rosh__

23. Colours of fall: orange, ___, yellow

24. Filled dessert, 3.14159

25. They fall in the fall