Feds: Make Spring great

Welcome to spring term from your undergraduate student union, Federation of Students!

If we haven’t met before, let us introduce ourselves: we’ve been representing University of Waterloo undergrads for over half a century, bringing issues that are important to students to the University, the city, the Province, and even the federal government – issues like tuition, mental health, housing, campus safety, and transit; and providing services that students need, like affordable food options on campus, equity and diversity services, mental health support, and clubs – hundreds of clubs, in fact – to provide support and to keep campus life engaging outside of the classroom. As an undergrad, you’re already a member of Feds.

We hope you enjoyed our Welcome Week events like Warrior Breakfast, the Terrarium Workshop and our Ice Cream Social. That’s our way of saying “hi” and welcoming you to – or back to – campus at the start of each term. Keep an eye out for our Wrap Up Week events toward the end of the term – they focus on helping you rest, relax, and prepare for the final push of the term.

Feds’ new Executive team started their roles on May 1: Richard Wu as president, Matthew Gerrits as vice-president education, Savannah Richardson as vice-president student life, and Kurt MacMillan as vice-president operations and finance. You’ll be seeing a lot more of them around our main office in SLC 1106 and across campus at student events over the next year. If you run into one of them, be sure to introduce yourself!

With the provincial election coming up, we’ve invited local candidates from the Liberal, Conservative, NDP, and Green parties to come to campus and chat with students in a casual setting at The Bomber. Check out our Politics at The Pub series on our Facebook page for more info. And on election day, we’ve arranged to have a polling station on campus, so you don’t have to worry about finding or getting to your polling station. The best part? Anyone can vote there – students, staff, faculty – regardless of your riding. Students’ voices matter, so stop by the SLC Multi-purpose Room on Jun. 7 to cast your vote!

We encourage you to come out and get to know us this term, whether that’s joining one (or more!) of our hundreds of clubs, taking part in our Wrap Up Week or other special events, accessing one of our academic supports, or grabbing lunch at The Bomber. Want to make a difference on campus? Consider volunteering with a student-run service or getting involved in student government. And if you’re looking for work, Feds employs hundreds of undergrads each year. You can find more info on your student union at feds.ca.