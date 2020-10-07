Fifth case of COVID-19 in WLU

Another WLU student tested positive for COVID-19 last week, bringing the university total to five.

WLU issued a press release that said the case is being taken care of by Public Health who is contacting anyone who has been in the student’s bubble.

No information about the student was released. However, WLU stated that the student is in self-isolation and does not live in the Laurier residence hall.

In light of an increase in the number of cases in the city, UW has placed stricter regulations in terms of social distancing on-campus which include wearing masks in buildings and communal spaces as well as filling out the Campus Check-In form.