Four positive COVID-19 cases linked to CMH outbreak at the University of Waterloo

A fourth University of Waterloo student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Claudette Miller Hall residence, on the UW campus on Monday with a total of four positive cases.

The first case was reported last week, two more were confirmed on Tuesday and UW confirmed Wednesday that another student had tested positive.

The university initially denied that one of the cases was connected to the outbreak, but an investigation by Region of Waterloo Public Health revealed the fourth case was connected to the outbreak.



Public health officials are notifying individuals who were in close contact with the confirmed cases.



All four students are self-isolating in dedicated residence suites.



The CMH cafeteria, The Market at CMH, is still open, but is not accepting reusable green containers. All students at the residence have been asked to self monitor their symptoms.



A total of eight individuals from UW (including staff and students) have tested positive this term, five of which tested positive in the last 14 days.