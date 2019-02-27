Function, physiology, future

TheMuseum in downtown Kitchener is hosting “BRAIN: The World Inside Your Head”. This travelling exhibition focuses on the most complex biological structure, the brain.

Visitors are able to explore how the brain functions using interactive elements, optical illusions, and innovative special effects. There are extra games creating an engaging experience for the audience.

As you enter the 3,000 sq. ft. exhibition, shimmering networks that represent firing neurons —cells that carry electrical impulses— greet you.

Delving deeper, there are different sections for the visitor to discover the workings of the brain. From infancy to old age, guests at TheMuseum can learn how the understanding of the brain’s physiology has changed with time. Stop to compare the sizes of brains amongst different species. To make it even more interesting, a casting of a Triceratops brain is on loan from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

The exhibit will astound you as you learn about the brain’s impressive ability to rewire itself after trauma is inflicted.

Additionally, brain-related disorders, such as depression, addiction, and Alzheimer’s are showcased in a way that is easier for all ages to understand.

Some other activities to check out include looking at real neutrons through a microscope, playing a video game to see how sleep is vital to the human brain, and learning how synapses make connections between neurons.

Finally, guests can learn about the future of brain treatments in the era of molecular medicine and genome mapping.

The exhibition will run until Apr. 28, 2019 at the TheMuseum located on 10 King St. W. in Kitchener.

The cost of the exhibition is included in the general admission price of $13.95.

It is sponsored by the Ontario Brain Institute, made possible by Pfizer Inc. and produced by Evergreen Exhibitions in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health.