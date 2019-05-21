Becky DeLeo has has spent nearly two decades with Globe Studios, trying to increase the community of artists associated with the Studio and bring awareness to their art as urban development puts their livelihoods at stake.

“Our drive is so the public is more aware of what happens in here and how precious a space like this really is.” Deleo said.

Globe Studios hosted their open house on May 10, from 4pm-9pm. This is the studio’s first open house of the year, the second will take place sometime in Fall 2019. Globe Studios offered art created by local artists for sale – including everything from flower arrangements to pottery.

“We have the open house mainly to bring people in so they can recognize it, appreciate the arts, know that we’re here, and know that we’re serious about our craft and our art,” DeLeo said.

DeLeo has been involved in the Studio since just after they moved in to the current building in Kitchener in 1998. She works as the building manager and manager of the retail store located in the studios, which sells pottery supplies. Her main artistic focus is pottery but also does some painting. She also runs the open houses each spring and fall, alongside “The Barefoot Potter”, Natalie Prévost. Their goal is to increase community of the Studio and its artists.

Desiree Lichty is another artist who works at the Studio. Even during the exhibit, she continued to add pieces of granite to her newest creation, a mosaic.

“People have the opportunity to come in … and actually see and explore the artists’ spaces, and see how different artists work,” she said. “I can sit here and be creating while the show is going on.”

Another hope of these open houses is to try to sell more art locally. Many of the artists in the KW region sell outside of the region to make money, such as Lichty, who teaches private classes at Globe but also works and lives in Guelph.

“Kitchener-Waterloo hasn’t always been super open-minded to spending a lot of money on artwork, so getting people in here and learning about it and being educated is pretty important,” DeLeo said.

While this Open House was only for resident artists of Globe Studios, the Fall 2019 show will also be open to outside artists in the community. The application to apply will open in August. For more information, visit Globe Studios at globestudios.org, on Facebook @globestudios, and on Instagram @globe_studios.