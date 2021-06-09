Glow Virtual Pride: Celebrate Pride 2021 with the UW community

This June, the Glow Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity is hosting a Virtual Pride filled with a selection of exciting community festivities throughout the month.

Upcoming events include Two Spirit Awareness Day on June 17, a Pride at Home T-Shirt Design Night on June 25, and two Intergenerational Connect Panels — The Liberation Generation on June 15 and The Next Generation on June 30.

To find out more about these events, check out the Glow Facebook and Instagram pages.

Glow is a student-run service that provides support to the queer and trans community at UW. Their initiatives include special events and awareness campaigns, such as the Virtual Pride month this year, as well as peer support, a resource library and a social space for students to connect.

The oldest continuous university-based LGBTQ+ group in Canada, Glow has been advocating for UW students for half a century. The organization celebrated its 50th anniversary in March 2021.

In addition to their work on campus, Glow helps LGTBTQ+ students access resources and community spaces in the region.

If you’re interested in getting involved with the organization, Glow hires new volunteers approximately two months before each term starts. You can find their open positions on LEADS. You can also visit Glow’s Link Tree to discover more resources and find other ways to support the community.