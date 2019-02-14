Grebel assembles ensembles

Here is your musical guide to this term’s upcoming Ensembles at Conrad Grebel University College.

Connected and Human: UW Choir

Saturday, Mar. 23 at 7:30 p.m., Trillium Lutheran Church, 22 Willow St, Waterloo. $10/$5 students and seniors. Tickets will be available at the door.

With music as a guide, this concert will examine what it means to be human in a world of remarkable technological advances. Composers include Eric Whitacre, Kile Smith and Jaakko Mäntyjärvi.

The University of Waterloo (UW) Choir is a 60 member choir, composed of students, staff, faculty, and alumni. It is directed by Liska Jetchick, who has a Master of Music in Choral Conducting from the Westminster Choir College, as well as extensive conducting experience.

My Spirit Sang All Day: Chamber Choir

Sunday, Mar. 24, at 3 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church, 23 Water Street, Kitchener. $10/$5 Students and Seniors. Tickets will be available at the door.

This perfomance features inspiring music by Tallis, Britten, Finzi, Gjeilo, Barnum and others to fill the soul. This 25 voice choir is directed by Dr. Mark Vuorinen.

Jazz Ensemble Concert

Sunday, Mar. 31 at 2 p.m., Conrad Grebel University College Great Hall (Room 1111). $10/$5 students and seniors. Reception to follow. Tickets will be available at the door.

The UW Jazz Ensemble consists of approximately 20 jazz aficionados playing standard and non-standard jazz instruments.

Directed by Michael Wood, this ensemble will play a wide selection of popular jazz music.

Instrumental Chamber Ensemble Concert

Sunday, Mar. 31 at 7:30 p.m., Conrad Grebel University College, Chapel. Free admission with reception to follow.

Six different Instrumental Chamber Ensemble trios will play a lovely selection of classical music.

Composers for this term include Brahms, Beethoven, and lesser known composers such as Von Call, Weber, Rheinberger, and Arensky. Chamber Ensembles are directed by Ben Bolt-Martin.

Balinese Gamelan Ensemble Concert

Wednesday, Apr. 3 at 7:30 p.m., Humanities Theatre, University of Waterloo. Free admission.

Directed by Dr. Maisie Sum and featuring Grebel Artist-in-Residence I Dewa Made Suparta, the UW Balinese Gamelan and the Grebel Community Gamelan will perform a mix of contemporary pieces and traditional classics.

There will be a chance to try out the instruments for yourself after the concert.

German and Austrian Masterpieces

Thursday, Apr. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Humanities Theatre, University of Waterloo. Free Admission.

Repertoire includes the Brahms Piano Concerto #2 in Bb major, with Soloist Eric Liang (winner of the 2018 UW Concerto Competition) and Von Suppé ‘s Poet and Peasant Overture plus Bruckner’s Overture in G minor.

Every two years, Orchestra at UW holds a Concerto and Aria Competition that is open to University of Waterloo students and recent graduates, and is judged by a panel of professional musicians. Winners perform as soloists with the orchestra in a public concert. The contest is sponsored by Prof. David Taylor.