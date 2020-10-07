Hate crime in Waterloo

The WRPS found an inflatable doll hanging over a bridge with racist and sexist messages written on it.

The noose was found slightly before 10 pm on Sunday, Oct. 4 in the University Ave. E. And Highway 85 South overpass area.

A man around the age of 30 to 40 years with an average build has been identified as a suspect. The WRPS also found an older model of a Toyota vehicle near the area.

Both the Hate Crime Unit of Waterloo Regional Police and Extremism Investigative Team Ontario are involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.