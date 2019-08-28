Heading down to Uptown

Sensory deprivation tank : Flowt K-W

550 Parkside Dr, Waterloo, ON N2L 5V4

If you ever feel like you’re going through a lot and just want to take a break, how does cutting off all outside stimulation, including sound, sight, and gravity sound? For $60 you can try your first 60 to 90 minute session in a sensory deprivation tank at Flowt K-W, which is located right by Waterloo Public Square.

Laurel Trail & Waterloo Park

50 Young St W, Waterloo, ON N2L 2Z4

The best activities are the most spontaneous ones, and nothing is more spontaneous than hopping on some Lime scooters with your friends and zooming down the Laurel trail that goes right into Waterloo Park. Though the pilot project is over, there’s a chance they could come back. In addition to a splash pad, Waterloo Park also has lots of animals to see in their petting zoo. The pond in Waterloo Park also makes it a nice place to go on dates.

Virtual Reality Arcade: Ctrl V

170 Columbia St W #5, Waterloo, ON N2L 3L3

If you want to escape reality, then Ctrl V is your place. Fast-forwarding into the next generation of arcades, Ctrl V is a virtual reality arcade. With more than 100 different games to choose from, escaping into a different world has never been easier. Their usual price is $25/hr, but if you go in as a pair on Thursdays, it’s just $18/hr. Located just south of campus, this arcade is within walking distance of DC library.

Sheesha Lounge: Spot Lounge

91 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2J 2X3

If clubbing isn’t your thing, then you’re definitely not alone. If you prefer more of a wind-down and chill vibe, then you may enjoy hanging out at spot lounge with your friends. It’s the only sheesha bar in Uptown, so it can be pretty busy during weekends. One sheesha costs $16, can be shared between 2-3 people, and refills (extra charcoals) are free.

Nightlife

A big part of Uptown Waterloo is it’s nightlife; in fact, it’s a lot busier during the night than during the day. Some of the pubs that can be found to be almost exclusively filled with university students are Pub on King, McCabe’s, and Chainsaw. As for nightclubs, you will find students still lining up at 11 p.m. just to get into Phil’s, Brixton, and Becky’s Apartment. Keep in mind that all the nightclubs have a small cover fee of $5-$10 and they only accept cash.